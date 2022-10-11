The famous Buga song by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is regarded as one of the biggest tunes out of Africa in 2022

However, according to a lady on TikTok, the song is evil and was created by the Illuminati as a worship tune for the mark of the beast

Emmanuella Green, who is a fast-rising conspiracy theorist on TikTok, even went further to say the current Kizz Daniel going around to perform the song is a clone and the real singer

A lady named Emmanuella Green recently went viral online after she released a video detailing why the viral Kizz Daniel song Buga is evil and a worship song for the devil.

Emmauella, in her viral video shared on TikTok, said the Buga song is a sound used to worship the sign of the beast and was created by the Illuminati.

Conspiracy theorist on TikTok claims Buga by Kizz Daniel is a worship sound for the devil created by the Illuminati. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@ourtalkroom

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that the owner of the song, Kizz Daniel, is no longer the same person we all used to know.

The conspiracy theorist also claimed that the singer couldn't perform the last time he was in Tanzania because the person who traveled to the East African country was a clone of the singer, not the real Kizz Daniel.

Buga is one of the biggest songs out of Nigeria and even Africa in 2022; the song has over 78.5m views on YouTube and over 800m playtime across Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming apps.

Below is the conspiracy video by Emmanuella Greene:

Also, read some of the reactions to the conspiracy theories about Buga generated online:

@frankgolden_:

"Tufiakwa! Whenever this son comes on, I will not buga again, I will just do MJ moon walk to it."

@banky._._:

"Conspiracy theory is not your calling find another job your voice is annoying."

@thamainkoko:

"See wetin buhari cause no be your fault ."

@official_stick_man:

"Bottle suppose land on this girl head ."

@femi78_:

"This girl suppose collect like 100 slaps for wasting my data for this nonsense."

Kizz Daniel acquires luxurious and expensive water-side mansion, shares video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when it reported recently that Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year after Kizzz Daniel also made a huge announcement.

On his Instagram page, the singer proudly shared videos of the new property he had just splurged millions on.

The huge white house, made to modern taste, overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty. In the caption, Kizz revealed that he has always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids.

Source: Legit.ng