Music star turned clergyman, Soul E, has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media after sharing a controversial take on relationships

The apostle in a video making the rounds online encouraged single women to go after married men and become their side chics

Soul E tried to justify his submission with the word of God, but many people didn’t agree with his point of view

Top music star turned man of God, Soul E, recently released a video in which he shared some words of advice for single women.

The clergyman, who started by admitting that God works in mysterious ways, said a lot of single women have remained so simply because they refuse to be side chics to married men.

Soul E explained further and submitted that people can be married even when they are not each other’s God-given soulmate.

He said when such people find their soulmate outside of their union, there is a tendency that they would want to chase their true love.

According to Soul E, ladies who insist on denying their destinies of being with married men would remain single.

Social media users react

_therealjuliet said:

"Cheating husband don drop advice lmao."

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"Never seen someone say so much without saying anything."

unitedfc99 said:

"Ogbeni keep quiet. Who dash this one Apostle? God is really patient. You dey try endorse adultery? Interesting times!"

i_am_lindian said:

"Our God is not a confused God, he can't allow any body that walks with him marry wrong. With all due respect Sir, if you want to cheat,cheat in peace!! Don't bring our God to your confusion state."

the_olaedo said:

"Soulmate in the Bible. Oga keep quiet. The Bible said “Love who you Marry”. Not marry who you love. That alone implies a lot of things. God instituted marriage, only His word on the matter is Final!"

mr_jefflinks said:

"How these so called men of God rope in ‘ God ‘ into their stupid analysis pises me off. The Bible said love your wife, and never said love who you want to marry. There is nothing like soulmates, that’s an illusion. This man might be saying this to justify whatever is happening in his marriage but needed the Bible to back him up. Just saying tho."

