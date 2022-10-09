A young lady has called it quits with her boyfriend after he refused to come to the airport and pick her up

The lady identified as Masango Sisanda took to Twitter to share what transpired and instantly caused a stir

While some say it was not enough reason to destroy a relationship, others insisted the lady did the right thing

A young lady has dumped her man because he did not come to the airport to pick her upon arrival.

According to the lady known as Masango Sisanda, her man gave her excuses she wasn't pleased with.

Masango said her man failed to pick her up at the airport when she arrived from her grandfather's burial. Photo credit: Twitter/@MasangoSisanda and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Masango stormed Twitter to share how she called her man but he said he was busy and unable to meet her at the airport.

Some people called her out for ending the relationship, but she defended herself, saying it is in the habit of the dumped man to emotionally mistreat her.

Masango was returning from a relative's burial

Masango also said she has not picked a new man. Her words:

"Firstly, I don’t have a new boyfriend I’m single. Secondly, I did not dump him over an inconvenience.

"I dumped him because I was tired of being emotionally mistreated and manipulated 90% of the time. It so happened that the situation irritated me to the point of calling quits.

Interestingly, Masango said she was coming back from her grandfather's burial when she called her man and he failed to offer some comfort in a moment of grief.

She continued:

"Can I also mention that I was coming from my grandad’s funeral and he’d done/said nothing to comfort me all week and I called him a day before to ask him to pick me up.

"I didn’t just get to the airport and demanded that he fetch me."

See her full tweet below:

Twitter reactions to Masango's tweet

@rereayodele said:

"Does your new boyfriend know he’ll soon be replaced by another persistent persuader cos you change men over little inconveniences?"

@MMinnym45 said:

"Oh please. He have arranged an Uber. He should have offered. Dated men whose careers are insanely demanding, but if I call them and need a flight, or a ride, or a puppy I saw in pet store, they make it happen, even if it means making a lot of people wait."

@monomyth_ivxx

"One pickup from the airport turned the relationship to flight mode."

@_beeebii said:

"Everybody dey vex these days....any inconvenience you are out of line."

