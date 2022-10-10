Former Nollywood actress and exotic dancer Cossy Orjiakor finally speaks about her fight with her colleague Halima Abubakar

The singer, during a brief chat with Legit.ng spoke about her relationship with the hailing actress and why she doesn't like to talk about other celebrities

Cossy also revealed why she doesn't like to share the proceeds from her businesses, which is not related to acting

Controversial ex-Nollywood actress and former video vixen Cossy Orjiakor gave a little sneak peek into her personal life recently.

The exotic dancer had been called out a while back by her colleague, Halima Abubakar, accusing her of laying curses on her even though she knew she wasn't feeling fine.

Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor talks about her fight with Halima Abubakar. Photo credit: @cossybarbie/@halimaabubakar

Cossy was also mentioned when the controversial blogger Gistlover revealed that the Auchi-based clergyman Apostle Suleiman had affairs with some Nollywood actresses.

Legit.ng, in its bid to clarify the truth about the allegations levelled against Cossy, reached out to her and asked her about it.

"I really don’t talk much about other people, and also I don’t like to talk too much about the past so if there is anything about me personally you wish to know then ask"

Unfortunately, Cossy turned down the opportunity to clarify the truth about the allegations while referring to it as her past and saying that she doesn't like to talk about it.

I don't like talking about proceeds from other businesses that are not related to acting - Cossy Orjiakor said

When asked about her claims that she owns up to three houses in Lagos and makes millions monthly.

"I also don’t like talking about business or proceeds from my businesses that is not related to acting, it’s complicated. Maybe next time."

You want to beat your landlady: Cossy Orjiakor calls out the tenant who insulted and threatened to deal with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the actress Cossy Orjiakor took to her Instagram page to drag one of the tenants, Chimezie Mbah, who she claimed threatened to deal with her.

Cossy, in a public notice, called on her fans and followers to hold Chimezie responsible if anything were to happen to her. She noted that she wondered why a tenant would threaten to beat up her landlady.

She shared photos of Chimezie and his wife and said the lady he dealt with had wounds all over her body.

