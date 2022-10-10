Nigerian singer Asake is currently the topic of discission social media after a video made the rounds online

In the clip, the singer was seen rushing off the stage with his security details as fans looked on confused

According to reports, one of the security guards had his gun stolen by someone in the crowd and it raised alarm

Fast-rising act Asake recently performed in the US, but it ended abruptly with fans looking confused.

In the clip sighted online, the singer was seen rushing off stage with his security detail guarding him.

Nigerian singer Asake runs off stage during performance Photo credit: @asakemusic/@iammikestyle

The singer looked scared as he looked over his shoulder frantically and fans tried to get a hold of him.

According to reports, the gun of one of Asake's security guards was stolen in the rowdy space and he had to be taken out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

@topetyez_:

"Lmao, Ybnl fumbling with organisation of Asake's concert sha."

@_adinoyi:

"Asake the terminator don terminate "

@laideolatundun:

"Mr Money no dey waste time "

@ekiloui:

"This looks so chaotic."

@afriziny:

"If we'll never see him coming, then let us at least see him going."

@just_rhammiey:

"A whole chief terminator is afraid of being terminated."

@alech_enu:

"Terminator no supposed run Now him wan terminate agreement."

@yay_tunes:

"It’s a valid reason to leave o, they stole a gun , which could mean danger to him getting shot . Only right he left . Mans still have bangers to drop edakun."

Asake almost tumbles off stage as he tries to lift endowed lady

Apart from making sweet music, singer Asake has managed to win the hearts of fans because of how extra he is willing to go during live performances.

This was the case in a video that made the rounds on social media from one of the Sungba hitmaker’s shows.

Apparently, two female fans had joined the singer during his performance, and he attempted to lift one of them.

Asake approached the lady and tried to do the lifting but it wasn’t exactly a successful attempt, with both individuals almost crashing to the floor.

Source: Legit.ng