A video of indigenous music star Flavour Nabani is currently making the rounds in the online community

During a live performance, the singer was joined by an ‘oyinbo’ woman who was completely taken by his music and proceeded to dance with him

Flavour cautiously returned the favour and many social media users had different things to say about the clip

Nigerian singer Flavour is known for his beautiful live performances and this is evident in how fans get excited whenever they get to watch him in action.

Just recently, a video of the singer’s performance at a show surfaced on social media and it captured his encounter with an ‘oyinbo’ fan.

Oyinbo woman gets freaky with Flavour Photo: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The woman who appeared completely taken by Flavour's music proceeded to join him on stage and show off her dance moves for him.

In the video, Flavour made sure to acknowledge the fan as he watched her wiggle her backside and tried to get closer to him.

The fan proceeded to run her hands through his body and they closed things off with a hug that sent the audience cheering with excitement.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

o.yblessing said:

"That’s what happens when you have that print top on."

cutielove_101 said:

"Man has to wait for oyibo to be the first one to touch him first, He is not ready for story that touch."

deolah said:

"It's the brotherly sidehug at the end for me ."

timzytim5 said:

"She didn’t disappoint ."

9jasingles_partner_connects said:

"That GBOLA implant shape is DOING HER BODY WOTO WOTO WOTO. making her to catch the vibes and waist winning. You can see her happiness a d joy that body jizzgling and laughter on her face. Aunty is already a member of SHAKE IT BABY."

Flavour takes Igbo culture to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer, Flavour Nabania, got his numerous fans talking after a video of his performance at the 15th Headies show made it to the internet.

The singer did not only portray the Igbo man in him by delivering his performance in the language he also went a step further to showcase it.

Flavour brought a masquerade with him on stage as they both thrilled the Headies audience who attended the award show in America.

