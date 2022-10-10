Singer Burna Boy was among famous entertainers who pulled up at Beyonce’s x Tiffany & Co event in Paris

A video making the rounds on social media captured the Grammy-winning musician arriving at the party venue with his crew

However, netizens couldn’t help but react to a rare photo of Burna Boy and Beyonce that made it to the online community

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gotten his fans bragging on social media and insisting that he isn’t on the same level as his colleagues.

This comes after the Twice as Tall singer was spotted among high-class superstars who showed up at Beyonce’s event with Tiffany & Co in Paris.

Burna Boy and Beyonce spotted together for 1st time. Photo: @burnaboygram/@mufasatundeednut

Burna Boy was spotted arriving at the venue with some of his crew members in a video spotted on social media.

Watch below:

However, the icing on the cake was a rare photo of Burna Boy and Beyonce that surfaced online. Although they have a work history together, the picture makes it the first time the Nigeria star has been publicly sighted with Beyonce.

Check out the image below:

Social media users react

olu_herodotus said:

"Odogwu you bad fiile fun Burna ."

stanalieke said:

"The confidence, Burna is over blown o. And he won’t even post it or make a fuzz about it that he was hanging out with Queen Beyoncé."

olamide_748 said:

"That’s not their first time meeting,already meet when Beyoncé realeased Lion king album."

onyinyetexas said:

"Davido Fan here, but this is how Big Stars do, not acting a low asking for photo from Kardashian last pikin."

_daveszn said:

"Beyoncé Dey look am like say she wan kiss am."

Burna Boy inspires fans as he shares post from Love Damini tour

Still in a related story about the Nigerian music superstar, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got his fans excited when he shared amazing photos from his musical tour in America.

The singer, who embarked on Love Damini tour in major cities of the US, advised his followers about their dreams.

The flawless photos of the Grammy-award winner have sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community.

