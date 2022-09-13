Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold didn’t let the heavy downpour of rain storm him from entertaining fans in Brooklyn, New York

Just like the singer who showed dedication to his craft, the fans equally stormed the venue with umbrellas to watch him do his thing

A video showing the chilling performance surfaced on social media and the concert attendees appeared to have had an amazing time

Nigerian music stars do not joke around when it comes to showing a strong sense of commitment to their craft and singer Adekunle Gold is a nice example.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the Orente hitmaker giving his all under a heavy downpour of rain in Brooklyn, New York.

Adekunle Gold performs under heavy rainfall. Photo: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Just like the singer didn’t let the rain stop him from thrilling the audience with his music, the dedicated fans equally stormed the venue with umbrellas.

Hundreds of umbrellas were spotted and the members of the audience joined Adekunle in mouthing some lyrics of his hit single, Sinner.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

theayomiposi said:

"No one’s cooler than you ."

lhorlardeh said:

"The Man of the People! ❤️."

happyzillionbabadollar123 said:

"Nigeria Mikel Jackson ."

theayomiposi said:

"Best ever to do it ."

