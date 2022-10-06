Music fans across the nation share mixed reactions after an old but unreleased song from the trio of Davido, Burna Boy, and Peruzzi emerged online

Fans rued how big the song could have been if the superstars had released it when they recorded it before beef set in between Davido and Burna Boy

The song's snippet made it to social media, and Nigerians can but acknowledged that it sounded so good, some of them blamed bloggers for causing fights among celebs

Who would have thought that music superstars, Davido and Burna Boy, have ever recorded a song together? Well, they actually did, and its snippet has made it to the internet.

In the snippet, the superstars were on the same song with Peruzzi, but it was never released, sparking hilarious reactions among music lovers across the country.

Davido, Peruzzi and Burna Boy's song leaks online. Credit: @davido @peruzzi_vibes @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The trio sounded so good together in the song as fans fantasised about what its full version would sound like.

Listen to the snippet below:

Nigerians react to Burna, Davido and Peruzzi's unreleased song

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the unreleased song by Burna Boy, Davido and Peruzzi, some of them blamed bloggers for causing fights among Nigerian celebrities.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Queen.mirab:

"Chai make una forget beef, and drop this hit."

Iwuwhiz:

"Nah still una werey bloggers dey cause all the problems."

Iambayo_:

"Make una getat abeg..una turn music industry to war zone."

___Moyosore_:

"D prince and Wande coal . Had one very very interesting song that year but never release it . Title: till the kingdom come."

Iamtonikmuzik:

"Quarel no just allow una give person all this mad mad jam chai"

Unreleased song of Terry G and Wizkid emerges online

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a video of veteran singer Terry G vibing to an old song in his car has got music fans across the country talking.

Terry G was seen with some of his crew members listening and vibing to an unreleased song he made with Wizkid.

The song sounded so good that fans could only imagine how big it could have been if it had been released.

