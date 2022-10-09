Nigerian singing sensation and rave of the moment, Ololade Asake, gave his fans something lovely to talk about as a video of him emerged online

In the video, Asake was delivering a quality performance for the crowd who attended his concert in Dallas, USA

The several hits maker also debuted new dance moves on stage, and his fans back him loved it so much as they shared mixed reactions

Fans of YBNL's star, Ololade Asake, always show that he is their favourite as they keep showing him massive love since his breakout hit song.

The singer has gone on to release several hits, thereby gaining a massive fanbase that has grown beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Asake shuts down show in Dallas. Credit: @asakemusic

Asake took his trade to his fans in Dallas, who came out in their numbers to attend his show in the US city.

While entertaining the crowd with his lovely performance, the Joha crooner debuted new dance moves, which looked so cool.

Watch the video of Asake's performance in Dallas below:

Nigerians react to video of Asake's performance in Dallas

Social media users across the country have gushed over Asake's performance video in Dallas, some of them also invited him to their city.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jscott0987:

"I swear nobody go fit tell me say Asake no dance as choreographer for school."

Thenameisdammie:

"Ololade mi Asake, please come to my city."

Kenzmanofficial:

"Work just tie me down chai I miss."

Odijie:

"Asake with the vibes this guy keeps bursting my brain, come to London soon."

Henreeanomusic:

"Asake D great."

