Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial has continued to get people talking on social media

One of the celebrity guests, Real Warri Pikin, revealed on social media that he gave out the asoebi fabrics for free

Not stopping there, she added that she still took home a very good souvenir and social media users have reacted

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, recently took to social media to praise Don Jazzy over his mother, Indian Picolo’s burial ceremony.

Taking to social media after the event, the socialite made it known that Don Jazzy did not collect money for the asoebi fabric.

For most Nigerian parties, the host gets the guests to buy matching outfits known as asoebi and they are usually overpriced with the purpose of making money off them to foot the bills of the party or to buy souvenirs.

Real Warri Pikin reveals Don Jazzy did not collect asoebi money from any guest for his mother's burial party. Photos: @realwarripikin

However, in the case of Don Jazzy’s mother’s burial, there was none of that, according to Real Warri Pikin.

In her social media post, she noted that it was the first time she would attend a party in her life and not pay for asoebi.

The comedian added that despite not paying for the fabric, she still got a lovely souvenir to take home.

In her caption she wrote:

“Yesterday na the first time for my entire life I wear Asoebi wey I nor Pay for. For this country? Ah.

As @dukeofspadess call me say clot don ready I say oya send acct number he say No O! @donjazzy say make no body pay for the Asoebi. When the level land I open am I see Souvenir inside (Beta Pot)”

Nigerians praise Don Jazzy as guests reveal he did not collect money for asoebi

After Real Warri Pikin shared the information online, another celebrity who attended the party, Nosa Rex, confirmed her claim. He wrote:

“I never see that kind tin before o. Better pot o. @donjazzy no b anybody mate. ”

Other Nigerians also had impressive things to say about Don Jazzy’s act. Read some of their comments below:

adesegun_samuel:

"normal level...bab fit no spend 1 kobo from hin acct ...if you raise lot of great people they must surely come through for you."

nene.oge:

"Be like na only you open mouth talk say the asoebi na free …. You are so grateful ❤️"

properties_by_susan:

"And the rest no talk."

afa_beauties:

"Man just wanted to celebrate his mom "

giftsbyenielleconcepts:

"So nice of him ...That was how it was before they turned aseobi into money making venture."

janefrances_onyekwere:

"Well...he is not called the Don for nothing ❤️❤️❤️."

karly_white:

"So over how many dat came,nobody paid for does cloth they wore?I wan try understand sometin, all dat cloth wen dem wear dsame dsame for Asoebi na free?Haaaa God see doings nd nor be cheap tailor for sew does cloth oo,wow."

ada_the_baby:

"Do you know how rich donjazzy is, what will he do with you peoples 20k"

favekitch:

"My kind of doings I don't want to ever have to sell asoebi."

real___josephine:

"Na only you be de person wey talk make people hear, na better pikin you be❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sansabankz:

"Wen they called him don, u pple didn’t know wat it means ???"

rhukieee:

"Don jazzy really is a good man."

Ayra Starr rocks silver boots with asoebi at Don Jazzy's mother's burial

The event which took place on October 7, 2022, at the Monarch Event center, had a large number of top celebrities present.

Also present at the occasion was Don Jazzy’s Mavin music artistes as they stormed the event looking their best.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the producer’s present and former music acts gathering together for a group photo.

Fans were quick to notice different things from the snap including Rema’s absence and Ayra Starr’s fashion statement seeing as she rocked a pair of silver boots with her traditional outfit.

