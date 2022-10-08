BBNaija star, Alex Unusual is one of the many celebrities who attended Don Jazzy's mum's burial ceremony held in Lagos

A short video that recorded the reality star's activities at the event emerged online and it came out so adorable

She exchanged pleasantries with other celebrities, but her encounter with Mr Macaroni sparked more reactions on social media as he lustfully gazed at her

The celebrity event at everyone's mouth is Don Jazzy's mother's burial which took place in Lagos recently, and it was such a star-studded one.

One of the celebrities who attended the event is former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Alex unusual, who looked so beautiful in her asoebi for the party.

Alex chills with celebs at Don Jazzy mum's burial. Credit: @_the_amazon

A short video captured Alex at the event as she exchanged pleasantries with some of the celebrities who attended the event, as it came out so adorable.

In the video, Mr Macaroni was seen holding on to Alex when they hugged and looked at her lustfully, other celebs that had encounters with her include, Bovi, and Dr Sid.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Alex at Don Jazzy's mum's burial

Social media users have reacted differently to Alex Unusual's video that captured her moments at Don Jazzy's mum's burial, most of them sighted Mr Macaroni's gaze at her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Veronicajolly4:

"If Alex enter occasion and she no hug, I go know say that occasion no gallant."

Collectibles_byedy:

"Mr Macaroni is a pure olosho."

_Nanah_xx:

"She’s so beautiful."

Ndemndem:

"See how Mr Macaroni dey look another person babe, this one nob skit o."

D'Banj, Timaya, other celebs join Don Jazzy on the dancefloor at mother's burial

Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy and his family threw a big party for their late mother, Indian Picolo’s burial.

The Mavin boss’ former associate, Dbanj, was also present at the event and he was spotted alongside Timaya making it rain on the dance floor.

A video made the rounds of Dbanj, Timaya and others spraying Don Jazzy at the event and Nigerians reacted to it.

