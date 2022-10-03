Comedian Sabinus had his much-anticipated show in London over the weekend and it was indeed a memorable event

The comic star flooded his Instagram page with photos and a video that captured some interestingly highlights from the show

Music stars Zlatan Ibile and Ckay equally showed up at the show and thrilled members of the audience with amazing performances

Much-loved skit maker Mr Funny aka Sabinus is busting with joy and gratitude at the moment following the success of his first comedy show in London.

The skit-maker who had been dropping funny videos ahead of the event finally threw the gates open over the weekend and it was indeed a night of fun for attendees.

Ckay, Zlatan Ibile storm skit maker Sabinus' show in London. Photo: @mrfunny/@ceejayshotit

Sabinus treated his London fans to rib-cracking jokes and he also threw in some surprise musical performances for them.

Indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile and singer CKay sent members of the audience cheering with excitement as they performed some of their hit songs.

Sharing pictures from the show on Instagram, Sabinus disclosed that the night was even bigger than he imagined.

Social media users react

djspicey said:

"Investors wayyy... Congrats , keep winning."

markangelcomedy said:

"Congratulations brother . Many more to shut down."

said_saad_abubakar said:

"The fact that @mrfunny1_ shut down this makes me really happy. Just excited about it, for absolutely no reason❤️."

onyembupu said:

"You don wise now make sure say you change when you come back to Nigeria ."

manlikescoop said:

"Congratulations brother .. your first ever show, even me I was wow yesterday."

oluwapreshuz said:

"We give God the glory for a successful shutdown ."

03mediaceo said:

"Congratulations bro, I really had a good time at your event. Kudos to you and your team ."

