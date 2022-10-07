Celebrated actress Nadia Buari has shown off her brand new look as she rocked a lovely hairstyle in a series of photos and videos

She showed off incredible dance moves in the video as she danced to American rapper Latto's smashing hit 'Big Energy'

This new look has gotten many people falling in love with her as they admire her dance moves and stunning look

Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari has gotten a new hairdo, and she can't help but flaunt the huge wig in a video as she gave off incredible dance moves.

Nadia Buari. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nadia showed off her new hairdo, which has always been her signature hairdo. It was a huge weave which was platinum blonde in colour.

A section of the hair was tied upwards to give it more volume, with the bottom half hanging over her shoulders.

She danced energetically to American rapper Latto's smashing hit 'Big Energy', which has now become a TikTok trend.

In the video, she rocked a long white dress. She snatched her waist with a black leather waist belt.

She complimented her look with a white pair of glasses that gave her a classy look.

Netizens react to Nadia Buari's dance video

official_timothyenoch:

Symbol of beauty

realnaimeh:

So adorable

pretty_akua_xx:

Pretty Moma

fashionbyeyram:

It's the dance moves for me❤️❤️❤️

nneka436:

Queen and more❤️❤️❤️'

akua_dollarzz:

eii Nadia

nataliamcphilliamy:

You are looking sooooooooooooo sweet, elegant and beautiful with it pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe sister Nadia Sidiku Buari, ❤️

Nadia Buari shows front view of daughter as she covers eyes with dark sunglasses

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her daughter are such an adorable pair and this shows in the memorable photos and videos they take when they share moments together.

A photo of the pair was shared by Nadia Buari on her officially verified Instagram page, @iamnadiabuari. In the photo, the little girl was seen giving her mother a kiss on her right cheek.

Both of them wore matching outfits but in different colours. Nadia wore blue and red shirt and trousers, while her daughter wore an all-wine turtleneck with a pair of trousers. They both wore very dark sunglasses.

Source: YEN.com.gh