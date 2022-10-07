Nigerian music star Davido is one of the most loved singers, and fans have on a number of occasions expressed how highly they hold him

A Twitter user recently sparked reactions after he had a tattoo of the DMW label’s boss' full name done on his body

The Twitter user, in a chat with Legit.ng said he has no regret about the tattoo as some netizens continue to drag him

A big fan of Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has sparked reactions on social media after he tattooed the singer’s full name on his body.

The fan, identified as @almighty_ngn, shared the picture via his Twitter handle as he said it was a way of him expressing his love for the singer, who has been supporting young talents.

Fan expresses love for Davido.

Sharing the picture, he wrote:

“This is showing the kind of love I have for @davido his has been my role model from the start. I appreciate him for all he has been doing for the young talented ones. @Datboychase for example. I love you boss with my whole heart. Pls tag him till he sees it.”

See the post below:

Davido's fan says he has no regret about the tattoo

In a chat with Legit.ng, Almighty_ngn, despite the reactions that have trailed his actions, said he has no regret about having a tattoo of Davido’s name, which has been a long-time dream for him.

In his words:

“Right from the start I have loved Davido, and promised myself that one day I will get a tattoo of his full name on my body. So which I finally did. Just to show him I really admire him. From the start. That’s just it. Posted it here so he will b able to see it. But people keep using F words on me, but me I dnt give care abt what they say. I just did wat make me happy, and I hv no regrets on it.”

Internet users react to Davido's fan tattoo

tundecoke001:

"Which kind love is this?"

justiceovetoo:

"With all due respect, na cow you be so oo. JSYK."

asunwaya:

"If you like write all Davidd papa name for your forehead. ,,, shingbain your mama nogo see."

