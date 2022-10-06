Music superstar, Davido, and his actress friend, Eniola Badmus once again served friendship goals online, and fans are loving it

The actress shared a lovely of the moment she carried the singer on his back as they recreated a posture they made 10 years ago

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of the photo to gush about their enviable friendship

If there are two Nigerian celebrities who have shown over and over that they are good friends, they are definitely Davido and Eniola Badmus.

The entertainers keep displaying how proper friendship is being done both online and offline, and their fans cannot take their eyes off them.

Eniola Badmus shares fun photos with Davido. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola shared hilarious comparative photos of herself carrying the superstar singer on her back as they recreated the same post after 10 years.

They both looked funky together, as the differences in their body shapes was evident 10 years apart.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Eniola Badmus's lovely photos of herself and Davido recreating a post they did together 10 years apart, most of them gushed over their friendship

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Damzel_buzzy:

"Make he just let him Nd I recreate dat posture lasan otan laye e I go papper people die."

0re_smiles:

"Red cup sef present 10years later, Una friendship dey enter my eyes."

Adeolaadeowo:

"Friendships like this is all I want,just one."

Official_kingmercy71:

"When stars mingle ✨ together it's become super star."

Spackjerry:

"Please be careful whit my 001"

Nitaskrafties:

"God is good ❤️10years later @davido @eniola_badmus you people are not aging...... forever young."

Eniola Badmus pens heartfelt note to Davido over their friendship

In another news about them, Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus spoke about her friendship with Davido.

She took to social media to show her gratitude to the music star with a heartwarming post.

On her verified Instagram page, Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion. She accompanied it with a touching caption where she thanked him for his support.

