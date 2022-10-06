In celebration of Teacher's Day on October 5, Toyin Abraham shared a post praising every teacher who has made an impact

The actress on her Instagram page highlighted the different roles teachers play beyond the classroom

The filmmaker's comment section was filled with reactions from teachers who were glad to be appreciated

Just like many others, popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham publicly celebrated Teacher's Day.

The mum of one dedicated a post on her page to praising and appreciating every teacher who has made an impact.

The mum of one pointed out how the patience and knowledge teachers possess helped shape different lives.

She also added that every other occupation came to life because there were teachers who dedicated their years and service to teaching it. She stated:

"Not only do they help in shaping all our lives, their patience and knowledge have inspired and motivated us. They have taught us to reach for the stars and be the best we can be. They make all other occupations possible and make the world truly a better place. Shout out to all great and well serving Teachers out there. Thank you for all you do. Happy Teacher's Day!"

Many react to Toyin Abraham's post

owolabifolayemi:

"Thanks to all Teachers."

iretomiwa59:

"A teacher is better than two books. Teaching is a work of art."

oluwabusolami_____:

"Thanks to all teachers that made most of us, we appreciate you❤️."

adenike_lola:

"Thanks ma'am. God bless you for this."

celestinaimoleayomolehin:

"I celebrate myself o... Proudly a teacher."

adenike.oyediran.37:

"God bless every soul that celebrate teachers."

abidex0010:

"Thanks for the acknowledgement ma."

aralamo_asake1:

"Thank you for celebrating us. ❣️"

Teni gifts teacher new car on Teacher's Day

Talented Nigerian singer, Teni, moved many of her fans after she celebrated her secondary school teacher on Teacher’s Day with a touching gesture.

The Billionaire crooner acknowledged the Teacher’s Day celebration on October 5, 2022, and she took things a step further by making one of her old teachers a very happy man.

Teni stormed her secondary school and presented the old teacher with a brand new Lexus car.

Source: Legit.ng