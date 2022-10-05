Singer Oxlade was recently a guest on the Capital Extra show and he had a lot to say about his relationship with Wizkid

Nigerian singer Oxlade has extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Wizkid for his impact on his career.

Oxlade was recently a guest on the Capital Extra show and he had a lot to say about all the help he has gotten from the Made In Lagos (MIL) musician.

According to Oxlade, Wizkid was the first artiste to give him a chance to perform at the popular O2 Arena venue in London.

The singer added that just about two weeks ago, Wizkid brought him out in Paris at a venue with about 21k capacity.

According to the Ku Lo Sa singer, Wizkid has always been a big brother to him and he’s that artiste that can always offer direction when he’s in doubt of his artistry.

Social media users react

sheunfunmi1805 said:

"Small but mighty big man Wey no Dey brag or talk about helping someone #bigwiz ."

worldsugar_ said:

"See one thing I discovered about wizkid … if en wan help u .. no worry en go just make u blow … i mean check and balance ."

2sleek said:

"Everyone is supportive in their own way. Love seeing it ."

teenns_arena said:

"Big wizzy is one of the blueprint. That’s the kind of love you get when you show love ❤️."

hazemann9999 said:

"Wizzy keep getting his flowers without stressing it or calling out anyone ❤️."

paebistephen said:

"When I hear "He gave me my first 02", I been think say na Chris Tucker dey yarn.. no know say na Oxlade... Oxlade Omo Yoruba, when this kind English start.. aah ."

