The Big Brother Naija show (BBNaija) never fails to serve drama and controversies. The latest to join the fold is Rachel, one of the two riders that made it to the final week of the 2022 edition.

During a recent interview, Rachel spoke about her relationship during her stay in Big Brother's house. She revealed why her relationship with Adekunle crashed even before it set sail.

BBNaija star Rachel talks about why her relationship with Adekunle failed while they were in the house.

Source: Instagram

Rachel had slammed Adekunle for not knowing what he wanted; she noted that while Adekunle was asking her out, he was also trying to play a father figure for Daniella on the show, which led to mixed signals.

The rider noted that Adekunle was trying to keep her in one hand while he went after Daniella, and she couldn't wait around while this happened, so she had to excuse herself from the relationship triangle.

Watch an excerpt of Rachel's interview where she commented about Adekunle:

Read some of the comments Rachel's interview stirred amongst netizens:

@zika000424:

"Adekunle this adekunle that.. nwanyi zukwanike..."

@chefmotola:

"Did he ever ask you out? Rachel rest pls."

@itz_king_moni:

"Sometimes, I don’t think these interviewers really watch the show.. Cos if they did, they would have told her in her face that she betrayed Adekunle.. Dude had to crawl back into his shells after you rubbed what you had with Giddyfia in his face.. You lied to him sis so rest."

@gorgeous_ify:

"Shebi you were busy flirting with GiddyFia! Wetin come be your own again naaa."

@iamfaithie_o:

"Sheybi he asked her out, she dey famez Giddyfia then, now she wants Adekunle to prioritize her??"

@mamabe55:

"this girl no go kee me. No be you dey cry for GiddyFia?"

