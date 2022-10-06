Former BBNaija housemate Sheggz and his younger sister finally reunited weeks after he left the Level Up house

The reality star took to his social media page with a video showing the moment his sister showed up unannounced at his hotel accommodation

Fans and followers were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions while hailing the sister for supporting her brother

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Sheggz Olusemo, couldn't contain his joy after reuniting with his sister following his exit from Biggie's house.

A video shared on the Level Up star’s official Instagram page captured the moment the UK-based lady arrived at her brother’s hotel accommodation.

From indications, Sheggz had no idea that she was coming as he appeared completely shocked after opening the door and setting eyes on her.

The two siblings couldn’t hide their emotions, with Sheggz going on to carry his sister just like a little child.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

miz_temii said:

"Tomi with d captivating smile and dimples ."

boss_lady_tabo said:

"Because you have such a pure heart ❤️ best believe that Goodness n mercy has follow you Sheggz I love you."

nanaamaadobeawiafe said:

"So beautiful. Family is everything."

moteelorlar said:

"I'm crying!!!"

samanthascoviemorris said:

"Awwww so beautiful. She dearly loves you sheggz."

miz_temii said:

"Awwwwwwn @allthingstinspo we love and appreciate all you doing for your brother ."

udenz_natty_ said:

"Na who get money dey surprise person from the obodosss."

rissaterrese said:

"So beautiful!! Family and loyalty is everything!!!!!. I love you and all that’s yours bro."

courageously_bold_cb said:

"His face when he saw her."

og_cee_lina said:

"Na lie ah no gree , how u take know say na dat room he lodge , d hotel receptionist just allow you straight to that room, who una de trick … hahaaha."

