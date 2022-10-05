Fast rising singer Odunsi The Engine has nothing but good words to describe Nigerian music star Davido

Odunsi, in a statement, revealed Davido drove for six hours with five to six cars to attend his show in Manchester even though he didn’t have to

The upcoming singer’s statement has left many fans and followers of Davido gushing as they repeatedly hailed him

Upcoming Nigerian singer Odunsi The Engine has taken to social media to speak about the good deeds of DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido.

Odunsi, in a statement via his verified Twitter account, revealed how Davido attended his show in Manchester with more than four cars even though he didn’t have to do so.

Odunsi 'The Engine' speaks good about Davido. Credit: @odunsitheengine @davido

Source: Twitter

In his words:

“Davido drove 6 hours to my 150 head show in Manchester. with like 5/6 cars deep. he ain’t have 2 do dat.”

See the tweet below:

Fans hail Davido over his kind gesture to Odunsi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

johngodstime18:

"001 FOR A HUGE REASON."

lifeofolaa:

"Tbvh, We might never have another Davido in the music industry❤️."

theking001:

"Without talking about it. You would never think so sef. Cus right now Davido can travel to like 5 country this night."

daddyzee02:

"Na DAVIDO u Dey use small letter spell ? fix up my bruh."

rabsonlee:

"If Davido dey for you, he can go any miles for you. God bless him all Day ❤️."

oscaronter:

"Six hours in Maybach or rover is like 14mims,lol. Message passed anyways ⛹️."

emmaajala:

"Natural love omo without davido Inno go dey hear another artist ooo my love has nothing to do with music but the dey I watch damiduro video I been in love with my 001."

chuchusibipolar:

"And people that have no money or fame be hating on him. Big ups Odunsi."

