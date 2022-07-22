Actress Omoni Oboli and her sons, on Wednesday, July 21, celebrated her husband, Nnamdi, on his 52nd birthday

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her husband as she shared videos and pictures of her and the children preparing a nice meal for the celebrant

Still in the celebration mood, they both later went live on Instagram, shared some marriage tips and revealed they have been married for 22 years

Nigerian actress and movie producer Omoni Oboli had her fans gushing as she shared pictures and videos of herself celebrating her husband Nnamdi on his 52nd birthday.

She took to her verified Instagram page and shared lovely videos of her sons making a meal for their dad and a video of her receiving the birthday cake she ordered for her husband.

Actress Omoni Oboli celebrates husband at 52.

Source: Instagram

She also uploaded a picture of herself with her husband and wrote him a heartfelt birthday message as the caption to the post.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday King @nnamdioboli Thank you!!! For who you are and what you do. God was certainly looking out for me when he made sure our paths crossed. Love you forever."

To round off the celebration, the couple also went on Instagram live, later on, to share some of their experiences as young couples in Lagos, Nigeria and how they have managed to resolve conflicts in their 22-years-old marriage.

Check out some of her posts below:

The recorded live video:

Omoni Oboli's fans react to her posts

ufuomamcdermott:

"Too fresh! Please tell Nam that is my birthday too o. I want that cake "

hildadokubo:

"Happy birthday my beloved brother. Your best years is every year. Enjoy greater grace❤️"

funkiskitchen1997:

"You both look like siblings "

ogechi.chibuike:

"Awwww cute couple.. I really enjoyed your live video, I learnt alot❤️❤️. Happy birthday Sir,more years in good health! May God keep blessing your union."

colletcoco:

"You guys give me hope that marriage still worksMore years to come sir"

paneo_kidscloset:

"Awww happy birthday to your hubby God’s blessing on him in Jesus name "

Omoni Oboli reflects on early life to motivate fans

It would be recalled that legit.ng reported that Omoni Oboli reflected on how she was not born with a silver spoon, just to motivate her teeming fans.

The beautiful actress shared how everything was rough for her as a child and revealed that she was raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet.

Omoni also stated that she lived in a 'face me I face you' apartment and she never visited the airport as a child let alone travel out of the country.

