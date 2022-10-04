Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma, recently showed that she was a big spender in a video making the rounds

The celebrity chef footed the over N1.9 million bill at Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke’s birthday party

Fans reacted online after the video went viral, and some of them claimed she knew how to get the money back

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma, recently showed fans that she is also a big spender with a money move.

On October 3, 2022, Davido’s cousin, Clarks Adeleke, clocked a year older and Chioma made sure to celebrate him in style.

At his birthday party, the singer’s girlfriend footed the over N1.9 million bill and the video made the rounds online.

Chioma pays over N1.9m bill at Davido's cousin's birthday party. Photos: @thechefchi, @clarks_adeleke

In the clip, someone was seen holding different receipts from the payments made that day, and one of them was for a N1.9m purchase. Another one showed N60,000, while other receipts were hidden beneath the whole pile.

The person who made the video was heard expressing his shock as Chioma tried to shy away from the camera.

Nigerians react to Chioma footing the over N1.9m bill at Davido’s cousin’s birthday party

Chioma had always been seen at the receiving end of Davido’s largesse and not many ever entertained the thought that she might also be rich. Her grand gesture at Clarks’ birthday party got fans talking.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

lanickky:

"People saying she's investing... don't realise that she doesn't really have to. There's no how rich a stingy person could be, shishi of their money u won't see. Plus, I guess the family is good to her..so it's only natural for her to reciprocate. ❤️❤️"

tyna_egbo:

"She still know how to collect am backno be my fellow Eve again."

smartofficial__:

"Is she not Davido's baby mama."

fabulosgloria:

"Y'all need to stop putting camera on this woman's face. She doesn't want all this publicity and y'all keep finding ways to put her online. At this point this so becoming harassment. Let the girl live."

sexpleasurez_:

"Nigerians are now loving her....Same Nigerians that were bashing her. In this life, just do you. People can't understand your story.."

pretty_gloria16:

"Money gotten from Davido, it’s called sowing more to reap later bountifully."

fifeoflagos:

"Nah double she go use ham collect Omo olomo "

spiceespec:

"From family to family my girl well done."

officialhelena9th:

"Clark does more than that for her on her birthday…. So it’s a thing of one good turn deserves another."

the.duchess.of.akwaibom:

"Too much moneyyyyy"

gracemaryenenche:

"A queen and more"

