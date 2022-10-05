American rapper Meek Mill has been talking about coming to an African country for a concert and he recently approached the matter again

Mill in a recent Twitter post disclosed that he was working out something with Davido in the past but they got mad at each other and couldn’t pull through

Reacting to Mill’s tweet, Davido simply called on netizens to get the American rapper to place a call to him

American rapper Meek Mill in a recent Twitter post once again talked about the possibility of coming to perform in an African country.

The rapper disclosed that a lot of people on the continent have been calling him to see how they can work things out to make the show a success.

Davido reacts as Meek Mill says they fought. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

He went on to say he once had something in the works with Davido but they couldn’t pull through because they got mad at each other.

“Let’s make it work. Davido was supposed to been make it happen we was mad at eachother a lil bit around that time lol,” his tweet read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See below:

Davido reacts to Meek Mill's tweet

Shortly after his disclosure, Davido quoted the tweet and called on netizens to get the American rapper to place a call to him.

"Make una tell am to call me,” the singer 30BG singer wrote.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to exchange

@Donper001 said:

"Idolo you choose Vawulence ."

@francisthxdxn said:

"Highest you can make this work abeg @davido Africa don dey hungry meek since lol."

@chukezzy said:

"001 dan talk,over to you."

@RabsonLee said:

"Better reconcile with Davido because you and him made one of the."

@KingNedum1 said:

"MeekMill I'm not sure what happened between you and Davido. But I bet you the boy can be annoying and immature, but he makes wonderful music, and your combo will do a lot. With that said, I beg you to reconsider him on his behalf. Thanks."

Meek Mill 'knocked' for referring to Africa as one country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Meek Mill shared that he wants to come to Africa in December and perform his classic hits from his debut studio album Dreams and Nightmares.

Some Africans took to the US rapper's comment section to remind him that Africa is not just one country but a continent with 54 countries.

Some of the House Party hitmaker's fans mentioned that they need him to come perform in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng