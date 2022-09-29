Meek Mill has shared that he wants to come to Africa in December and perform his classic hits from his debut studio album Dreams and Nightmares

Some Africans took to the US rapper's comment section to remind him that Africa is not just one country but a continent with 54 countries

Some of the House Party hitmaker's fans mentioned that they need him to come perform in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana

Meek Mill has announced that he wants to come to Africa before this year ends. The rapper did not mention exactly where in Africa he wants to perform and some Africans gave the US superstar a little lecture.

Meek Mill has announced that he wants to come to Africa in December. Image: @meekmill

Source: UGC

The House Party hitmaker took to Twitter to share his ambitions of performing in Africa in December. He shared that he wants to perform his classic songs from his hit album Dreams and Nightmares and new music.

The superstar shared that he was behind bars the first time he was supposed to come to the continent. He's now ready. Meek Mill wrote:

"I’m tryna come to Africa this December also … the first time I got locked up …. The other times didn’t fully get worked out! Who is the biggest promoters handling that! I need to perform dreams and nightmares in Africa! And all my other ish!"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some people took to Meek's comment section to remind him that Africa is not a country but a continent while others shared that they want him to perform in their countries.

@PimaSuti said:

"There are 54 countries in Africa today, according to the United Nations. Stop trying. Start with 1."

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Lol, pushing a propaganda that clouds Africa as a country."

@Phizly031 commented:

"Come to South Africa."

@Paul_is_ok said:

"Have you ever heard of the city Lagos, Nigeria? Ask Jay Z, Beyonce and Cardi B what they felt when they came."

@MajorisDaughter wrote:

"Come to South Africa. Let's have a good Christmas."

@tayoainafilms commented:

"Go to Ghana bro! It’s litty again there."

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

"The best country in Africa is Ghana, very peaceful no wars, loving people and nice places. You’re welcome to Ghana."

@BiyelaBrian26 added:

"South Africa ????!!!! Talk to @casspernyovest he is the biggest artist in the country and has done over 68K people in his annual show #FillUp. He will make sure you enjoy your stay in the country."

Oxlade shows appreciation for singer Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade, took to social media to shower accolades on Wizkid.

Taking to Twitter, the Ku Lo Sa crooner noted that Wizkid’s love cannot be bought and has to be real.

He then proceeded to recount how the Star Boy allowed him to perform at the O2 Arena even before he had a hit song.

Source: Briefly.co.za