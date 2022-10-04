Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has shared some cute pictures online, which has left many of his fans asking questions

The picture showed Kizz Daniel carrying a baby boy believed to be one of his twins while a lady carried his other son

Kizz’s new pictures have sparked reactions from many of his fans, with many asking if the pictures were that of his children and wife

Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is making headlines over some new pictures he shared via his social media timeline.

Kizz Daniel, who seemed to be at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport as of the time he shared the pictures, said he was on his way to Canada as he continues his Afroclassic World tour.

Kizz Daniel set to perform in Canada. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The pictures have since left many of Kizz Daniel's fans asking questions as many wondered If the pictures were that of his kids and wife.

Sharing the picture via Instagram, Kizz Daniel added the caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“On my way to you CANADA Toronto Saturday will be LINCOZY ‼️Cc @microbellmmg outfit by @deangelictouchstylist #afroclassicworldtour2022 .”

See the post below:

Fans react to Kizz Daniel’s new pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oladapotimmexz:

"Our babies are growing ."

emekaedozie7:

"Vado best of best family first."

femi_adeola:

"Is that's VADO's wife?"

queenofloveqol:

"Daddy twins ❤️."

classic_veil:

"Na your woman be that ?"

alien_jolof:

"New video with the twins?"

olufemi_bc:

"Where una dey see pikin?."

alaskamayor:

"Kizz shey na maid b diz once or plane hostess ."

Kizz Daniels acquires new house, says it is for his kids and wife

Nigerian celebrities are not slowing down with their acquisitions this year, as Kizzz Daniel also made a huge announcement.

On his Instagram page, the singer proudly shared videos of the new property he had splurged millions on.

The huge white house, made to modern taste, overlooks the ocean over a vast area of land, a true beauty.

In the caption, Kizz revealed that he had always wanted a house beside the water for his wife and kids, and then God and the best fans in the world made it happen.

Source: Legit.ng