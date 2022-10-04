Nigerian singer Asake, who is the rave of the moment, has tendered an apology to his UK fans for underestimating them

This comes as the YBNL star sold out three dates for his show at the O2 Brixton arena in minutes

Asake in the latest update said he has been receiving complaints from those who are unable to get the tickets as he hinted at plans for a bigger venue

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake has taken to his social media timeline to appreciate his UK fans after he sold out three dates for his O2 Brixton show in minutes.

Asake, in his post, further tendered an apology to his fans as he revealed he has been receiving complaints about the availability of the tickets as many are ready to buy more despite the fact that the show was extended to three dates.

Asake apologises to UK fans. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The YBNL artist, in a response to his fans' complaints, has now revealed that plans are ongoing for a bigger venue, and the information will be made public soon.

See the statement below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

themalikszn:

"Announce 02 so I can buy ticket, e dey very close to my area."

zimeon_thegreat:

"Asake sef no see the love coming Big ups brother ."

asakeworld:

"They are about to witness Greatness ."

bidage:

"Asake Grace don Pass Juju “Oke Agba ni mo gun Yi ema Jen’Jabo”

shawnifee:

"This just shows that when it’s your time to shine, nothing can stop you! ."

savagetopboy1:

"And davido do fit sell out o2 in minutes,make ololade mi asake do three nights for 02 in seconds na, since say e big pass am,it took davido a whole year to sell just one night ."

Asake sells out O2 Academy in 5 minutes

YBNL music star Asake is on a serious roll at the moment, and his supporters are more than excited on his behalf.

The singer took to his Instagram page, letting the world know that he sold out his O2 Academy show within five minutes of announcing ticket sales.

“K Terminators Sold out my 1st LONDON show in 5 minutes una too much Can’t leave anyone out 2nd Date added tickets on Sale Monday LET’S GO! I can’t wait to see you all!,” he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng