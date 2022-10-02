The curtains for the 2022 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show season 7 dropped after an amazing three months of relentless content, including drama, intricacies, love and betrayal

However, the most prominent side attraction that trended most online during the finale was the fact that the top 2 finalists, Bryann and Phyna, both come from Level 2, the trenches house

Fans reacted to this, saying the reason why Level 2 produced the finalists was that the house two housemates were mostly from trenches and were more desperate for success

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show came to a crescendo end on the 2, of October 2022, with the top two finalists on the season being Bryann and Phyna.

Bryann is a professional singer, while Phyna is a hype woman from Edo state. Both housemates entered the Big Brother Naija house together on the same day and were placed in the Level two house, tagged by netizens as the trenches house.

Phyna and Bryann trends online after both emerged as the top two finalists of the BBNaija finale show. Photo credit:@olorisupgirl/@kuukuaV

Source: Twitter

Throughout the show, the housemates of Level two were mainly dragged as the less privileged group or the Gen Z group. But to the shame of their haters, a Level two housemate in Phyna has been crowned the show's winner, with Bryann emerging as the first runner-up.

Below are some of the reactions by netizens to Phyna emerging as the winner and for being a Level two housemate:

See some of the reactions on online to Phyna's win and for being a Level 2 housemate:

@hottiegroovy:

"Trenches for Top 2! . Level 2 with the vibes!"

@meggy_za:

"Normally the trenches are nobody's mate. Who deeeeeeey Level 2, Congratulations Phyna, the streets made a whole Queen ."

@dammiedammie35:

"I remember at the beginning of the show, level 2 housemates were dropping one after the other, felt like none of them would even get to the finals, here we are, A level 2 winner…. Give it up for the Champion !!! Congratulations PHYNA, Congratulations to level 2."

@kuukuaV:

"They legit came in together and leaving together…let’s celebrate level 2 guys..I’m emotional."

@jeyy_09:

"Level 2 is the real deal after all exactly where the show is."

@ArinSugar:

"Not Biggie addressing Bryann & Phyna as, “Former Level 2 Hms. Top 2 Hms! E choke!"

@mirababy__:

"Level 2 wiped out every level 1, trenches to the mf world bro. Completely wiped all of them out."

@NeoAkpofure:

"Not Phyna and Bryan walking into the house together & leaving together.. Love it. Congratulations to level 2…"

Source: Legit.ng