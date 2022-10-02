The Big Brother Naija finale show is finally drawing to an end, and Adekunle became the third to be evicted from the top 6

Adekunle's fans were relentless till the last day and even though he didn't make top 3 or win the money, they are celebrating him

Adekunle himself is elated that he made top 6 and his fans are sure that he will do great exploits outside

On Sunday October 2, BBNaija fans and lovers stood still as the top 6 housemates got narrowed down to the final winner.

Daniella and Chichi were the 6th and 5th housemates to leave, and Adekunle left shortly after.

The young man who many didn't believe would make it that far disclosed how happy he is to have experienced that much on the show.

Adekunle's fans despite their fave not emerging the winner celebrated him regardless and are optimistic for how well he will do outside the house.

Following his eviction, Adekunle is currently trending on Twitter, and Legit.ng sighted some comments.

Read some of the reactions on Twitter below:

@TheNaijaAnalyst:

"Adekunle, the Top guy in Level 1!!! Superbly proud of your journey. Congratulations!!! You’ve had a full experience. You have shown a full 360 of yourself and I believe you will grow. Go forth in positivity and shine!!!"

@bervelynnnn:

"Adekunle came, won every possible task and is the male housemate with the most wins. Sold himself as a voice over artiste, creative director, videographer, actor and so many more. I know brands will rush him and he got a dedicated fanbase. His life is about to change. "

@RichAuntyRabs:

"Well done Adekunle. Really proud of you. Can't wait to see you win out here❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BBNaija."

@Mzlianne:

"Look at Adekunle running to get tissue for Bella. A gentleman through and through."

@DianeRusset:

"Proud of you Adekunle! "

@MsAdaO:

"Adekunle my boy, they don’t have to like you but they must watch you prosper ‍♀️"

@dolidomination:

"Adekunle being top 5 is enough for me. He was the underdog of the season. Went from being the rejected stone to the cornerstone. Adekunle Olopade, The sky is your limit!!! #bbnaija."

@Oli_Ekun;

"Adekunle, my boy. They didn't believe in us but God did. Well done, Barbecue man ♥️"

Biggie calls Ebuka into diary room after 16 years

Before calling out the housemates at the finale on Sunday, October 2, Ebuka got on the hotseat himself in Biggie's diary room.

The show host was once a contestant on the show, and he disclosed that he was excited to be back in the room after 16 years.

In a video sighted online, Ebuka thanked Biggie for having him and described the season as a great one.

