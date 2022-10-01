Nigerian Afrobeat star Niniola has sealed a new collaboration with American singer and mogul Diddy

Niniola shared a video of her conversation with DIddy, who revealed how he got the collaboration with Niniola

According to Diddy, he messaged Niniola for the collaboration only to find out she had sent him a message in 2018 about her wish to work with him

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola’s long-time dream of working with American musician and mogul, Diddy is set to become a reality.

This comes as Niniola secured a music collaboration with Diddy four years after she sent him a message expressing her desire to work with him.

Diddy speaks with Niniola on video call. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

An excited Niniola took to her Instagram page to share a video of her call with Diddy, who spoke about how he want them to work on the project.

Diddy said:

“I want you to do it all and send it to me one time when you feel like I’ve given this song my all cause it’s our song. This is what you manifested a long time ago”

Diddy on how he got a collaboration with Niniola

The American singer in the video also opened up about how he got the collaboration with Niniola. He revealed he messaged the Nigerian singer only to discover she had messaged him in 2018, where she expressed her desire to work with him.

He said:

“I was looking for somebody to be on the Afrobeats remix and Spinalk told me about her. I go to message her then I see that you sent me a message… 2018 saying I want to work with you one day but I’m calling her saying I want to work with her.”

See the video below:

