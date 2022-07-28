Nigerian female singers Omawunmi and Niniola had fun while hanging out, and they entertained their fans

A video showed the two star singers showing off some dance moves while giving out some love vibes

Many of their fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to gush about their dance steps

Fun is real where those involved are free around each other, and this was the case with Nigerian singers and songwriters Omawunmi and Niniola.

Niniola and Omawunmi recently hung out and it almost turned into a dance contest between the Nigerian singers.

Niniola says Omawunmi is a vibe. credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

The video Niniola shared via her Instagram page showed her and Omawunmi displaying some serious dance moves.

Sharing the video, Niniola wrote:

“Earlier Today With A Queen @omawonder She's Such A Vibe.”

See the video below:

Fans hail Niniola and Omawunmi as they show off dance moves

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from their fans and followers; see them below:

ejehh_marieee:

"My queen always ...this wig tho ."

morenikeji679:

"Her smile makes me smile ❤️."

callmekvc:

"So cool, I love how Omawunmi did the Igbo ladies dance thing on your WANT SONG ."

sara__m1987:

"You two so special and powerful thank god you exist."

sara__m1987:

"Our world needs people like you are then everything will be fine."

fimile_joor:

"@officialniniola aunty Niniola Too fine No cap God bless u ma'am for the kind Music u give to us❤️❤️."

blaze_phobia:

"Two Queens.."

Niniola and sister Teni's different fashion outlooks

Fashion greatly impacts the Nigerian entertainment industry, and it is little wonder that celebs express themselves in different ways with their outfits, just like celebrity siblings Niniola and Teni.

The duo are no doubt talented musicians, and fans have learned to appreciate them for their different music styles.

Despite them being blood-related, the sisters couldn’t be any more different in how they express themselves fashion-wise.

Billionaire crooner, Teni, is known as one of the few entertainment industry tom-boys and this is quite obvious in the way she dresses. As a matter of fact, fans express surprise whenever she happens to wear anything remotely lady-like.

Niniola, on the other hand, is the sister who doesn’t fail to embrace her femininity and showcases it with her music and her fashion.

