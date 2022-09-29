Amid his busy schedule, singer Burna Boy had the time for a Dazed magazine interview and he had a lot to share about his journey

Touching on his personality, the Grammy-winning musician disclosed that he gets misunderstood a lot and that was why he tried to be open on his last album, Love, Damini

Burna Boy equally had a thought to share about the ENDSARS protest, and he stated his reservations against encouraging young people to lose their lives

Fans and supporters of Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, got a peek into his mid following a recent interview with Dazed Magazine.

The Grammy-winning musician who isn’t exactly a fan of interviews opened up about many things, particularly his journey as one of Africa’s most prominent musicians.

Singer Burna Boy talks inspiration for Love, Damini album.

Source: Instagram

On his last project, Love Damini, Burna said it was intentional for him to be more open and vulnerable on the album as people tend to misunderstand him.

“I tend to be misunderstood and the reason why is because I’ve never really given anyone a chance to know who I am, and that’s what I tried to do,” the Last Last crooner tells Dazed.

Burna Boy who was among prominent celebrities who spoke up during the ENDSARS protest equally touched on the matter.

For the singer, he is at a point where he would no longer encourage youths in the country to endanger their lives.

“My thoughts don’t matter [on SARS]. I’m not going to encourage young people to lose their lives any more. When something is ready to happen, it will happen. With understanding comes readiness for action, Burna said.

