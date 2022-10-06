Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, is not just a big artist with impressive international records, his fans around the world also adore him

The singer after setting a record in a United States of America state, Minnesota, the Governor, Mark Dayton, decided to give him a huge recognition

A day was set aside as Wizkid's day in the state, and Nigerians on social media cannot but hype and celebrate their Starboy

Music superstar, Wizkid, gave his fans something amazing to brag about as he got unbelievable recognition in the United States of America.

The Bad To Me crooner had a day set out to specially celebrate him in Minessota state, the US and his fans back home are hailing him for the amazing feat.

The state set out October 6 of every year as World Wizkid Day after he emerged as the first African artist to sell out Skyway Theatre Minneapolis in the US.

The Governor of Minnesota state, Mark Dayton, made the declaration and backed it up with a document.

Nigerians react to World Wizkid Day in Minnesota

Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to the celebration of World Wizkid Day in Minnesota, most of them bragged about their beloved Starboy.

specialranking_:

"That is my birthday date man, Omo Wizkid is for everybody even in the US."

Joseph_drones:

"Okay, Wizkid gave us everything now let’s brag with his name I’m happy I stan Wiz."

Dml Bamidele:

"Stayboy dey for you, show me another big artiste in Africa and I will wait."

