Ahead of the Independence Day celebration on Saturday, October 1st, schools across Nigeria had celebrations for their students

Several kids showed up in school rocking outfits that represent their tribes and celebrity kids were not out of the mix

Davido, Mercy Aigbe among others happily shared photos of their children on social media and got netizens gushing

The Independence Day celebration is set to hold on Saturday, October 1st, but schools across Nigeria already got their students in celebratory mode.

A cultural day display saw different kids showing up in school in cute traditional outfits that represent different tribes.

Davido, Mercy Aigbe, other celeb kids storm their schools in style. Photo: @davido/@toolzo/@realmercyaigbe

Celebrities who played dress-up for their children were quick to flood their respective social media pages with heart-melting photos.

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s son appeared like a Benin prince in his outfit. While he took many pictures alone, his mum couldn’t help but join him for a quick pose.

See below:

Media personality Toolz dressed her boys up in lovely outfits that made them appear like Yoruba princes.

See the cute photos below:

"Today has been a big struggle. Ryan loved his attire and couldn't stop dancing. But u see this my girl Laurel . She showed us pepper but in the end we succeeded in getting her into her attire. She's iyawo Oba and Ryan Mallam," Laura Ikeji wrote as she shared photos of her son and daughter.

See below:

Actress Ruth Kadiri's daughter was completely adorable in her outfit. See photo below:

Singer Davido's son, Ifeanyi, was not left out as the little man showed up to school rocking an Igbo outfit.

Ifeanyi also got a staff to complement his outfit. See a photo as spotted on his dad's Instastory page below:

Davido's son in trad outfit. Photo: @davido

FG declares holiday to mark Independence Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Wednesday, September 28, declared Monday, October 3, a public holiday.

The holiday, according to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, is to mark the nation’s Independence anniversary.

Aregbesola also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

