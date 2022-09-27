Another Nigerian lady on social media has fallen victim of her fashion designer over the outfit she ordered

In a video making the rounds, the lady showed the style she asked for and the result she eventually got

The young lady’s outfit has however drawn mixed reactions online with people saying that she did not order the body too

A number of Nigerians have been known to see lovely and fashionable outfits on social media and give them to their tailors to recreate.

Sometimes, this turns out well for them but not always. In a new development, a lady went viral online after she showed off what she ordered and what she got.

In the viral video, a lady displayed the style she intended for her tailor to sew for her and how it eventually turned out.

Lady laments over outfit she ordered and what she got. Photos:@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Going by the clip, she did not seem too pleased with the end result and it also stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some netizens felt like the lady probably paid cheaply for the outfit she got, others noted that she did not order the body of the model on the original style.

see the video below:

Read some of their comments below:

Olakhitan__:

“She didn’t ordered the body your waist tiny like that? #peace ✌️☮️”

quin_inika:

“You ordered the cloth and forgot to order the body.”

_pretty_malian:

“Na same thing just change your body .”

lavish_tobbie:

“Go to veekeejames.”

vinnyscollectiblesbackup:

“U paid 10k for rtw you’re expecting the same way as dress of almost 900k when it’s converted to naira .”

benney_rose:

“How much did you pay first, cos you all will pick a nice outfit with expensive materials, some out fits will be hand beaded and you’ll pay small money or give a tailor instead of a designer.”

omoballer___:

“How much did you pay ”

b.a.ediamond:

“Even me I have this dress as screen shot but I cannot ask tailor to sew it. You get mind o.”

lashiglow:

“ Maybe it's just the angle of the picture , Go outside and snap.”

xklusfv:

“She can’t get what she ordered for because she doesn’t have the shape…. ”

ocheihotukada:

“It’s a deeper life tailor that made her dress ”

Source: Legit.ng