Global site navigation

Local editions

"1000% Sense of Humour, Love My Daughters": Korra Obidi Wears Steamy Dress As She Begins Hunt for New Man
Celebrities

"1000% Sense of Humour, Love My Daughters": Korra Obidi Wears Steamy Dress As She Begins Hunt for New Man

by  Yinka Obey
  • A video of popular dancer, Korra Obidi, mentioning the things she wants in her next man has sparked hilarious reactions on social media
  • The beautiful mother of two noted that doctors have given her the go-ahead to date because she is in a good state of mind
  • Korra mentioned the things her next man must possess based on the doctor's advice and announced that she is back in the dating market

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Social media has been Korra Obidi's best place to seek solace since the messy divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two has been serving contents back to back, and this time she announced that doctors have given her greenlight to consider dating again.

Korra Obidi and her kids
Korra Obidi announces she is back in the dating market. Credit: @korraobidi
Source: Instagram

Korra shared a video online and noted that the doctors asked her to take her time and look for someone with a sense of humour who will also be kind to her daughters.

Read also

"Work hard and bring him": Husband sends his wife abroad, stays back home, woman shares cute video

She wore very revealing cloth with a large part of her cleavage showing and maintained that the doctors said everything about her is perfect, so she is free to go into the dating market.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The beautiful dancer further disclosed that her next man must have a 1000 per cent sense of humour for them to gel well.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react to Korra's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Korra Obidi's video announcing that she is back in the dating market.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Joanodenu:

"When you live for the GramWe don hear, your clients are coming."

Wrldprincecharming:

"She brings it back again the remix."

Omarianah:

"Keeping up with kora episode what abeg?"

Cindy_ce_:

"Person wey dey market since wey she marry. Shebi na wetin her ex-husband talk."

Read also

New mum Regina Daniel serves body goals as she shares lovely video of her playing tennis at midnight

Korra Obidi explains why she will never put her new bae online

Legit.ng previously reported that Korra Obidi, whose marriage to Justin Dean has been in the news for several months, seemed ready to love again.

The mother of two shared a video to explain how people in the online community contributed to her marriage collapse with Justin.

Korra noted that she will keep her new man completely away from the internet and fans reacted differently to her video.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel