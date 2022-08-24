A video of popular dancer, Korra Obidi, mentioning the things she wants in her next man has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The beautiful mother of two noted that doctors have given her the go-ahead to date because she is in a good state of mind

Korra mentioned the things her next man must possess based on the doctor's advice and announced that she is back in the dating market

Social media has been Korra Obidi's best place to seek solace since the messy divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two has been serving contents back to back, and this time she announced that doctors have given her greenlight to consider dating again.

Korra shared a video online and noted that the doctors asked her to take her time and look for someone with a sense of humour who will also be kind to her daughters.

She wore very revealing cloth with a large part of her cleavage showing and maintained that the doctors said everything about her is perfect, so she is free to go into the dating market.

The beautiful dancer further disclosed that her next man must have a 1000 per cent sense of humour for them to gel well.

Nigerians react to Korra's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Korra Obidi's video announcing that she is back in the dating market.

Joanodenu:

"When you live for the GramWe don hear, your clients are coming."

Wrldprincecharming:

"She brings it back again the remix."

Omarianah:

"Keeping up with kora episode what abeg?"

Cindy_ce_:

"Person wey dey market since wey she marry. Shebi na wetin her ex-husband talk."

