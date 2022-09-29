Singer Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, is his manager, but she’s also one of his biggest fans and cheerleaders

A video making the rounds online captured the moment she hailed two songs off her son's Love, Damini album

According to her, Burna Boy’s Last Last is a certified hit song, while the singer’s It’s Plenty track is an anthem

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has millions of fans across the world but his mum, Bose, occupies a high spot in his heart.

A video of the proud mum and manager hailing her son’s efforts recently surfaced in the online community.

Bose was heard telling some of Burna’s teammates that his Last Last song off the Love, Damini album is a certified hit.

According to her, It’s Plenty or Trabaye as some people know the song, is an anthem.

Social media users react

n6oflife said:

"Mama Burna…. Anything Aunty Bose tells you you can take it to the bank."

dfw__kamsy said:

"Nothing but facts, when you listen to the lyrics, you understand what she’s saying, Last Last is an all time hit song but It’s plenty(Trabaye) is an anthem. The way African music is global is amazing."

jemaluze said:

"I too love that song. For this life I Dey I want to be celebrated, don’t wanna waste my days."

tun_mise_ said:

"Dem say Wetin the elder see sitting down child no fit see am if e climb coconut treeelders don talk make everybody fem."

l.tobiloba said:

"Even though he misbehaves occasionally, she manages him very well in terms of both music and moral upbringing."

houseof_bo said:

"No be lie ❤️❤️❤️ when ever I listen trabaye,it gives me the feeling of hope that I will enjoy this life wella…"

tonia_gram_ said:

"Nah. Burna is really blessed to have his mom as a Manager."

