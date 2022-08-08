Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy got his fans excited when he shared amazing photos from his musical tour in America

The singer who embarked on Love Damini tour in major cities of the US advised his followers about their dreams

The flawless photos of the Grammy-award winner have sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogul, better known as Burna Boy recently concluded his much talked about Love Damini tour in the United States.

The Grammy-award winner in his bid to further promote his latest studio album embarked on a tour of major American cities to give his US fans a feel of what the album is all about.

Burna Boy shares photos from Love Damini tour. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shared some lovely photos of his performance during the tour on Instagram and gave brief advice to his numerous fans and followers.

The hits maker's advice is about dreams, according to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Don’t humble your dreams."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's post

Social media users across the country have flooded Burna Boy's comment section to react to his advice and commended the flawless photos he shared on Instagram.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

The_original_skin_elixir:

"I am not …thanks for all the motivation Burna."

Hana_mnzali76:

"Don't let them tell you that you’re too proud or your dreams are too big Remember everything you see today started from a wild dream."

Elvis_young_natty12:

"Odogwu we dey feel you joor, see as baba fresh like today bread."

Capitonii:

"Burna don drop motivational quote, make I see whether e go work for me, I dey come abeg."

Burna Boy shuts down Rotterdam during sold-out concert

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy put Nigeria's map on the global map after his sold-out concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The Grammy-award winner left fans who attended the show shocked as he made a gallant entrance with a Formula One car.

His entrance went viral on social media with some Nigerians commending and referring to him as the king of live performances.

Source: Legit.ng