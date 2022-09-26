Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday gathered family members, friends and industry colleagues for the one-year remembrance of her late mother

A video making the rounds online captured the moment the actress got emotional while delivering a speech

However, Nkechi is also receiving heavy backlash on social media for the ‘special souvenir’ given to ladies at the event

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday isn’t one to run away from social media drama, which explains the controversies trailing her at the moment.

The actress, who has been involved in ugly exchanges with an ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, held a one-year remembrance service for her late mother, and she did the unexpected.

Nkechi Blessing held a remembrance service for her late mum. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds from the remembrance service captured an emotional Nkechi giving a speech and appreciating those that have supported her since the painful loss.

Check out the clip below:

However, another clip from the remembrance service captured the actress taking centre stage as she announced ‘adult toys’ to be given out as souvenirs at the event.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

olarayemerald said:

"What’s this? How can you disrespect your mother’s memory like this all in the name of clout."

kansola._ said:

"How can you disrespect your mother , all in the name of clout?"

_halpacino_ceo said:

"And u want God to accept all the prayers to prayed for ur mum abii..U be potential Mumu."

shinaamusanphotography said:

"I mean if it was her birthday or some sort of get together for her, I can understand but your mother's remembrance? When do you draw the line?"

adunkebamidele said:

"So disappointing…all she does is always to be in d news. She can’t even sincerely rmbr her mother …"

damilarey___david_drey05 said:

"What is wrong with her self…abi what is all this ki olorun jeki omo rere gbeyin was."

Source: Legit.ng