Former BBNaija housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi, got his following drooling when he shared a video on his birthday

The reality star was in his bedroom when the special surprise arrived from his girlfriend and shared the lovely package he got with his fans

Tochi got money boy, lovely birthday cake among other interesting packages, Nigerians have showered him with lovely words on his big day

Ladies, get in here, how romantic are you when it comes to your boyfriends on their birthdays? Well, someone has shown example how to properly pamper your partners.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Tochi flaunted some of the special package he got from his beloved girlfriend on his birthday and fans loved it.

Tochi receives gifts from girlfriend on his birthday. Credit: @tochi.official

The reality star was still in her pyjamas when his babe's surprise packages arrived.

Tochi got a box filled with money, creatively designed birthday cake that has his photo, a romantic note, among others.

He captioned the post as:

"A little surprise from my Sugar ❤️."

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians react to Tochi's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of gifts Tochi got from his girlfriend and sent their lovely birthday wishes to him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uccyfavour:

"Hope there will not be stories later ooo."

Iam_ebun_oluwa:

"Make dem no serve you breakfast tomorrow again oo, happy birthday boss."

Kelly_cherry:

"Tochi don go fall in love again oh."

Officialgloriaoyiga:

"Sugar wey no get IG handle, all sugars in one.. happy birthday sir."

Maureen.chidimma.376:

"No be you dem serve breakfast last month.....una dey move on fast ooo.....abi na you be this your sugar to pepper social media."

