BBNaija’s Level Up housemate Daniella recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by fans and some family members

Daniella’s twin brother released an adorable video as he wished them both a happy birthday celebration

The Level Up finalist’s elder brother equally released a video celebrating her while urging fans of the show to keep voting

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Daniella Peters, clocked a new age on Tuesday, September 28, and she received an overwhelming show of love from netizens.

Apart from getting celebrated by fellow housemates, people in the outside world equally celebrated the Level Up star.

Daniella clocks new age. Photo: @daniellapeters_official

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Daniella’s albino twin brother, shared a video mashup that featured some of their pictures over the years.

The pictures captured their transformation over the years. Check out the video below:

Also in the mood of celebration, Daniella’s elder brother shared a video on Instagram in which he gave her a birthday shout-out.

More importantly, the big brother thanked fans and supporters of his sister while urging them to keep voting for her ahead of the Sunday grand finale show.

According to him, the best birthday gift for Daniella at the moment is BBNaija votes.

Watch his video below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for Daniella

marthaayisala612 said:

"Awwww my babies I wish you both the best in your life. You guys have a mother in Ghana who is also a twin we are both female but my youngest are also twins Male and female so I see you guys in them ."

ruthiorkyaa said:

"Happiest birthday my favorite Daniella."

_officialamour said:

"Happy birthday to you two most adorable set of twins."

its_khaddyb said:

"Long life and prosperity in good health,wealth and happiness ."

ruu_mosh said:

"Happy Birthday Daniel and my Daniella Have a great one. Your twin is representing you beautiful❤️ she never forgets to mention she has her other half."

