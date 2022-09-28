Barely a few days to the end of the BBNaija reality show, fans and followers are already anticipating who could emerge the winner

As part of the effort to support her daughter, Phyna’s mum was seen in a viral video campaigning for the housemate

Phyno’s mum in the video appreciated her daughter’s fans for their support as she urged them to keep voting

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition is a few days away from coming to an end, as many Nigerians anticipate who would emerge as the winner of the popular reality show.

This edition has seen some housemates' mothers taking to different social media platforms to show support for their wards.

Phyna's mum appreciates fans for supporting daughter. Credit: @unusualphyna

Popular among them are Chomzy, Groovy, and Eloswag’s mothers, who all went viral in their bid to promote their wards' chances in the house.

Phyna's mother has also joined the league as a viral video showed her soliciting support and help for her daughter to emerge the winner for this season.

Fans react to video of Phyna’s mum campaigning for daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

unicemami:

"Mothers Will do anything for their kids, mama don’t worry I Dey go vote her Now."

giftsimo:

"Survive four nomination in a row in history? Like you forgetting other season."

olayemfabrics:

"God bless you more our mummy for given us Phyna❤️."

chimaeddie:

"Is there where we have reduced ourselves people's mother god help this generation."

iraboraustin:

"I have already voted we still vote more today. Mama done worry insurance cover phyna n with God all things are possible."

Phyna slams Bella as the pair gets involved in a messy fight over food

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates Phyna and Bella were the prevalent trend topic across social media after their fight on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

It was an epic one as Phyna threatened to beat Bella before going on to troll her about her relationship with Sheggz.

The fight started when Phyna tried discussing the wager task for the week, but Bella was more concerned talking about a food issue.

