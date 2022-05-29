Singer Davido isn’t one to bicker about money on social media but it appears the superstar was left with no choice following an encounter in Italy

A displeased Davido noted that a show promoter in the country sold tickets and refused to pay his balance

The 30BG musician also put fans into consideration as he promised to perform regardless in spite of the breached agreement by the promoter

Nigerian singer Davido is currently in Italy for a gig but a recent post on his Instasotry channel suggests that things didn’t go quite as planned.

In an unusual rant, the Stand Strong hitmaker lamented the amount of hard work and resources that go into showing up for gigs and giving fans value for their money.

He also mentioned how his entire team had to take three connecting flights just to hold their end of the deal.

The singer, however, submitted that a show promoter in the country refused to keep his side of an agreement and pay his balance.

"We get here and the promoter did not keep up to his own part of the agreement. He sells thousands of tickets but doesn’t want to pay me. Normally, it’s no balance no show."

The singer added that he has only decided to perform at the show because of fans who have had to part with their money just to see him.

Social media users react

iamdx2 said:

"He typed this thing as he dey pain am ..so guys sorry for the typo errors in his post.. #30BG."

monicbrass said:

"He’s a good man that’s all I can say ."

dopebosswife said:

"His heart❤️ he still did the show. But can people please stop taking good people for granted."

class_up_thriftstore said:

"You all complaining about Those typos. He is definitely very angry typing all that. But we all get his points. Abi u don see am with errors before."

blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

"Even tho the thing pain him, he still put his fan's first."

bigjosh01 said:

"Note he is concerned about the fans and not even the show promoters, Other musicians won’t perform forgetting the fans came out for the show cause of them and would end up hurt or disappointed when he doesn’t show up. David has proven without doubt to be a man with conscience."

