Outspoken Nigerian social media influencer Daniel Regha trends online after he made a statement saying Beyonce is more popular and influential than Ronaldo

Regha, in a post shared on his Twitter page, weighed in on the controversial conversation pitching his tent with the Grammy award-winning singer

He noted that the star power and influence artists like Beyonce carry shouldn't be underestimated because not everybody watches football, but everyone listens to music

Controversial, outspoken Nigerian media personality Daniel Regha in his usual fashion, has again shared his unbridled thoughts about the popularity conversation between Beyonce and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Regha shared his two cents about the rife conversation online. First, he said the American singer Beyonce is more popular and influential than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigerian social media influencer Daniel Regha says Beyonce is more influential than Ronaldo. Photo credit:@beyonce/@Cristiano/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

The social critic further noted that the star power of musicians shouldn't be underestimated. He also explained that not everybody is a sports fan; however, the whole world listens to music.

Regha also noted that Beyonce is a globally recognised musician, so she has more star power than any sports athlete.

However, just to put some facts and numbers to the argument, Beyonce is the most followed female personality on social media; she has over 275m followers on Instagram, while Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed human being on social media with 483m followers on Instagram.

See Daniel's tweet below:

See some of the responses his tweet stirred online:

@_just_Ray01:

"Music is more powerful than football we can live without football but can’t without music because it’s been there right from time."

@richardomolion:

"Would you say King Sunny Ade is more popular than Mikel Obi because the whole world listens to music? Beyonce sings in English language, does the whole world understands English? Sport is a universal language unlike music."

@DOscarsKs:

"This time you're capping...Ronaldo is more popular and influential. No offense..."

@MathewOluwafem1:

"Saying everyone listen to music is still over stretched ,like I don't listen to Beyonce and I can never listen to her."

@Chukky_Alozie:

"I can’t mention up to 15 Beyoncé songs tbh. Everyone listens to music yes, but a small percentage listens to her genre/style of music."

