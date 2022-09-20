Popular Twitter adviser Daniel Regha has once again knocked Davido over how he flaunts his wealth and spends money

Taking to Twitter, Regha disclosed that the singer is always trying to prove he is rich simply for online validation

He also added that community projects, building companies and empowering people is how Davido can confirm his wealth

Despite the fact that many people believe Davido is rich simply because of how easily he spends and throws money around, Twitter troll Daniel Regha thinks differently.

Regha in a tweet disclosed that the Stand Strong crooner is always seeking validation and chasing clout by trying to prove that he's rich online.

Daniel Regha comes for Davido on Twitter again Photo credit: @DanielRegha/@davido

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that if Davido really wants to flaunt his wealth, all he has to do is establish companies, fund community projects and empower youth especially.

Regha finished off by tagging the singer's flashy lifestyle to poverty mentality.

"Davido is always trying to prove he's r!ch to gain cl¤ut or validati¤n, that's truly ch!ldish; If he really want to flaunt his wealth he should establish companies, fund community projects & empower people especially the youths. Davido looks rich but th!nks p¤¤r; Poor is flashy."

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's statement

@ChaseMoneys:

"I’m a Davido fan but this is true ! I can’t be shouting obo like all the time. He Doesn’t have a influence in my life."

@Ebiloma01:

"I think you are right! Look at the likes of the otedolas.,the adenugas,alakija and other children from the wealthiest families in the country hardly you see anyone of them trying to prove wealth on social media. Davido needs to fix up."

@iam_thesnowman:

"Davido is rich, there's nothing to prove there. He doesn't have to impress you with philanthropical acts to gain your validation or chase clout. Go and make money and do that thing on your mind. Don't advice a rich person how to publicly look."

@JOK_3Y:

"Is Davido the only artiste in Nigeria?'

