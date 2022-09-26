Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing stirred huge reactions on social media platforms with a party she threw recently

The actress was seen in a viral clip with 'adult toys' as she deliberated on sharing it to the single ladies at the event

The movie star has now spoken up on why she decided to throw the party and urged people to rest on her matter

Nkechi Blessing is one never to let people run a narrative about her on social media, and the actress in her usual manner has got people talking.

The actress has been trending on different social media platforms for giving out 'adult toys' as souvenirs at a party she held recently.

Nigerians call out Nkechi Blessing over viral clip Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Many people called out Nkechi for tainting her mum's remembrance with such an act but the actress has cleared the air.

Nkechi Blessing celebrates mum's posthumous birthday

In a post, the actress pointed out that she had a quiet remembrance on the date her mum died, gave out food and water on the streets and she decided not to make it loud.

She then revealed that the clip that went viral was from the post-humous birthday she threw for her late mum days after.

The actress added that she owes nobody an explanation because they weren't there when she was suffering with her family. She wrote:

"SHALOM I saw comments of people that have forgotten their parents that are still alive and i couldn’t stop laughing..my dear go back home and take care of your parents Cus na hypocrites all of una be."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's explanation

Despite disabling comments on her post, Nkechi's explanation went round social media and Legit.ng gathered some comments.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

henryreginald:

"If only the media audience would deny all these attention hunters the attention they seek."

real___vera:

"Resist the urge to shalaye you want to chase clout again."

chi.wendu:

"Nobody give a fuvk!"

_derik_bennoits_ngaf_:

"At this point everybody is technically mad in Nigeria ."

jenny_raphael:

"Aunty stop justifying rubbish abeg. E no jig."

iam_temiadeo:

"Even though ma’am o wrong ma."

