P-Square singers Peter and Paul Okoye are now on good terms, but the brothers still occasionally talk about their time away from each other

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Paul fielded a question from media personality, Maria Okon

Paul blamed the devil for not speaking to his twin brother for six years, and social media users had different things to say

Much-loved musicians Peter and Paul Okoye are on their reunion tour, but the two still get asked about their infamous rift.

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Paul aka King Rudy had a chat with a media personality, Maria Okon, on the red carpet.

Paul Okoye blames devil for PSquare breakup. Photo: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The presenter asked why he wasn’t on speaking terms with his twin brother for six years and Paul was quick to blame it all on the devil.

Paul, however, made sure to add that they are now reunited and nothing will push them apart again.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Devil go don dey regret Wetin him do God by now because bros don too see something.."

iam_ladymay said:

"Devil don suffer Sha innocent devil get to blame for everything."

oliviaglloww said:

"Devil don suffer for Nigerians hand, nobody wants to take responsibility for their mistakes and actions. Devil Ndo."

nnamdinho.st said:

"Devil don dey pull him bone straight for hell cos the blame don too much ."

cedar_babystore said:

"Definitely the Devil! The spiritual controls the physical! If you know you know."

kinky_vee said:

"It was pride and arrogance but go on… blame the devil, he deserves all the blame."

lifeoflotachukwu said:

"I pity devil sometimes, everything they blame that creature. Sometimes blame pride, Ego and stupidity‍♀️."

