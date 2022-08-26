Nigerian singers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare have shared some lovely pictures and videos of them bonding with their kids in Atlanta

One of the videos showed the brothers and their kids visiting the salon; another showed the kids playing

The lovely moments have left many of their fans and followers gushing as some prayed they remain together

Months after making a comeback as Psquare, Nigerian singers and twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, have left social media users gushing after they shared some cute moments of them bonding with their kids in Atlanta.

In one of the videos they shared via their social media timeline, the brothers were seen with their kids in a salon.

Psquare share family moments in Atlanta. Credit: Peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

They also shared a cute picture of them wearing happy smiles.

See the post below:

Fans gush as Peter and Paul Okoye bond with their kids

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of the fans and followers of the singers, including their fellow celebrities.

See them below:

happyboy5110:

"See what have missed all this years but is good to feel good again."

jsams_14:

"Life make more Sense like this. ❤️❤️❤️."

asizatoto:

"What happiness duty okoye family be praised @peterpsquare @lolaomotayo_okoye @iamkingrudy @anita_okoye ."

thenuttycomedy:

"Cute family. This boy no dey laugh?"

yemibros:

"And psquare still dey use their time to canvas people to vote better government, some Naija people sef na the real problems of this country."

obichukwu:

"It is good to see you guys back mummy will always be happy anyway she is and your dad will be grateful to you guys god bless the family."

obinna:

"Who God has blessed. No man can course. Enjoy your life kid bro. Like your haircut. What your tweeter handle let follow you pls."

Psquare brothers reunite in heartwarming video:

Nigerian singers Peter Okoye aka Mr P and Paul Okoye aka King Rudy sent a wave of excitement through the hearts of their fans and supporters.

The brothers, who were formerly a part of the defunct Psquare music group, completed the last leg of their reconciliation by meeting each other physically.

The twin brothers were seen hugging it out in a heartwarming video clip making the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng