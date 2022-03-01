Nollywood actress Ruth Eze has started the new month on an amazing note following a piece of good news shared with fans

The actress shared photos of her newly acquired automobile while making it known that it was a gift to herself

Many were seen in the comment section joining the actress to celebrate the purchase of a new big girl ride

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze has been heartily congratulated by her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry after sharing a piece of good news with them.

The film star started the month of March on a great note as she gifted herself a Toyota Venza automobile.

Actress Ruth Eze cops Toyota Venza ride. Photo: @her_majestyrutheze

An excited Eze took to her Instagram page with several photos showing her just beside the new car.

Not leaving her online community out, Eze made sure to share some words of prayers with them as she also welcomed them into the new month.

The actress wrote:

"A Gift From Me To MeeeeHappy New Month Fam❤️❤️❤️❤️May We All March Into Our Miracles. In This Month Of March In Jesus Mighty Name Amen, Happy New Month Fam…I Love u All."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ruth Eze

joycekalu said:

"Wawooooo a big congratulations to you my angel."

onyenzeofficial said:

"Congratulations Ruru more wins."

ayamtush said:

"Congrats to you big sis.. More are coming just believe."

realgloriajames said:

"Congrats boo❤️❤️ I tap from ur Glory ✌️ more wins coming our way IJN."

munenyashanatty said:

"Congratulations mummy Here's to more."

felicia.ejike said:

"Awwwww see how am blushing right now, It's a win-win for you my beauty with brain, More open doors, more favour... A sound Congratulations to you Nwachinemere."

