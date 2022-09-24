May Yul-Edochie has again blown hot as regards the filmmaker taking a second wife and welcoming a new son

In a lengthy post on her verified Instagram page, she stated that polygamy is a life choice and one shouldn't be forced to accept it

She stated that God did bless her with a beautiful and loving family and that they jointly built their 'mansion'

The last may have not been heard as regards Yul Edochie's decision to take a new wife as his first wife has today dropped a touching post on the issue.

Yul had sent social media into a frenzy in April 2022 when he announced taking a second wife and also welcoming a son too.

In a post via her verified Instagram page, May Yul-Edochie stated that she would not be cajoled into accepting a practice that does not conform with her family values and faith.

While affirming that polygamy is a life choice that one shouldn't be compelled into accepting, she opined that it is something all parties involved should embrace willingly.

She added that God blessed her with a happy, peaceful and loving family and that their abode was jointly built.

May also said they started from little or nothing and that people should understand that taking life decisions hastily is not the best. Her post read in part:

"Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it.

"Some religions|traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.

"God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built "mansion" that started from little or nothing...humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage."

Social media reactions

@hazelanntenia said:

"Forgiveness is really divine. The way you remain calm in every situation made me learn from you yes. Not sure if you answer your fans but you will forever have my love and respect."

@yinyelush said:

"Queen May You are A Queen indeed ❤️❤️❤️! I Love you Unreservedly ❤️ God has Lifted you above shame and reproach! Fear not , it can only end in Praise for you❤️."

@originalladychi said:

"You are too much .filled with wisdom ..said so many yet said nothing..am learning work joor ..I respect u more..."

@nneamaka2016 said:

"Queen May has her head on her shoulders❤❤ This particular line did it for me "I will not be numbered as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values" . Let them know."

@lilianchuka said:

"From.the onset of events ... She IS STILL STANDING BY WHAT SHE SAID . No mixing... She won't be cajoled to accepting what she doesn't believe in . And she won't be NUMBERED as a wife‼️‼️. YOU ARE A QUEEN ..... KEEP winning nne..."

